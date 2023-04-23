Okowa condoles with Ihedioha over mother’s death





Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to former Governor of Imo, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha.

Dame Ihedioha reportedly transited to eternity in Abuja, at 90.

Okowa condoled the Ihedioha family and Imo people in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, and urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life during which she contributed invaluably to the course of humanity.

He paid glowing tribute to Dame Ihedioha for being a good mother and joined the family and associates to mourn the departed matriarch of the Ihedioha family.

According to the governor, the family should be consoled in the fact that their matriarch lived to witness the successes of her children, including Emeka Ihedioha who was Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and Governor of Imo State.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper