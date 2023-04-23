Solution to insecurity, instability embedded in root causes – Italian envoy 





Insecurity anywhere in the world, especially in Nigeria, can only be tackled by addressing the causes, Italy’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano De Leo, has said.

De Leo expressed this view in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja.

Responding to a question on what the Italian government is doing to help Nigeria tackle insecurity, the ambassador identified proper education as an important approach.

This, he said, is because education empowers members of society, including women and the youth, in politics and other aspects of their lives.

“In our Italian way, security and stability cannot be ensured and achieved by military action alone.

“We have to touch the root causes which is the best way to curb insecurity in our country.

“We have to touch the root causes. So, we have our Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), who are working here in Nigeria, and who support efforts at addressing security issues.

“We are working mainly in Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper