Sudan war: Visa  officials explout Nigerian students at Ethiopian border 





Say we are dying of hunger; no medicine

– As bombs, gunshots make people flee

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Weeks after intense fight broke out between factions led by 2 Army Generals in Sudan,thousands of Nigerian students trapped in the war torn country have continued to cry for help.

Government forces and fighters of the Rapid Support Forces have spent the last one week exchanging fire, a situation that left many civilians in a dire situation and severe hardship.

Among the distressed civilians were Nigerian students in the country who had called on the Nigerian government to come to their rescue and return them home.

A report by the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Sunday, indicated that the Nigerian students were completely stranded in the country .

A female Nigerian student in Sudan, Fauziya Idris Safiyo who fled Khartoum and reached Gallaba, a border town between Sudan and Ethiopia,lamented that the situation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper