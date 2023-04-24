Barcelona raise 1.45 bn euros to rebuild Camp Nou





Barcelona said on Monday they had secured 1.45 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in funding for a redevelopment plan and would start the renovation of the Camp Nou stadium on June 1.

The club said in a statement that the money had come from deals with 20 investors who would receive repayment over periods of between five and 24 years. Barcelona said they would start paying back the loans when the work was completed.

In addition to the football stadium the plan, called ‘Espai Barca’, includes spending on other club facilities. It includes 420m euros earmarked for the Palau Blaugrana, home of the club’s basketball and handball teams, and 20m euros for the Johan Cruyff stadium where the men’s reserve and women’s football teams play.

The club said they expected the work on the Camp Nou to be completed by 2026. The men’s first team will play at the Olympic stadium on Montjuic before returning in the 2024-25 season to a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity.

Barcelona are emulating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper