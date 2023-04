President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has landed in Nigeria.

Moment President-elect Bola Tinubu’s plane lands in Abuja pic.twitter.com/pifRWBqk72 — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) April 24, 2023

Recall that Vanguard had, earlier today, reported that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

The post Breaking: President-elect, Tinubu lands in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.









Source: Vanguard Newspaper