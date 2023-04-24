Flood wreaks havoc in Jalingo metropolis of Taraba 





Residents of Abuja Phase 1 in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state have been hit by severe flood, as many houses were submerged and destroyed by the rainfall in the early hours of Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the rain started at about 1 a.m., and lasted several hours, leaving some parts of the Jalingo metropolis flooded

The victims, who are now seeking government intervention, lamented that a large portion of their valuables has been washed away by the flood.

Anita Sunday, while conducting some newsmen around her apartment, said apart from the clothes she had on, others had been overtaken by water.

She called on the government and well-to-do individuals to come to their aid, urging the relevant authority to construct drainage in the area to forestall a recurrence.

Anita expressed sadness at how the flood is resurfacing without the government deeming it fit to come out with preventive measures.

Another resident, Uloma Eze, said, “I was disturbed when I came…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper