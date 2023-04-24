Germany evacuates 101 people from conflict-hit Sudan





Germany has evacuated 101 people from Sudan, where fierce fighting between rival generals has entered its second week, the army said on Sunday.

An Airbus A400M carrying the evacuees “landed safely in Jordan” at around midnight local time (2100 GMT), the Bundeswehr said on Twitter.

A total of three A400Ms had reached Sudan on Sunday to pick up people to be evacuated, it added.

The aircraft was carrying nationals of other countries as well as German citizens, an army spokesman said.

Defence sources told AFP the German military planes were taking off from Azraq in Jordan and using a Sudanese airport near the capital Khartoum, about a three-hour flight away.

The foreign and defence ministries had earlier said they were conducting “an ongoing evacuation operation… in coordination with our partners”.

“Our aim is to fly as many (German) nationals out of Khartoum as possible in this dangerous situation in Sudan,” the ministries wrote on Twitter.

“Within the scope of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper