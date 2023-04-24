LP disowns ex-youth leader





The Labour Party (LP), has disowned its former National Youth Leader, Mr Anselem Eragbe, saying he can no longer speak on its behalf.

Mr Obiora Ifoh, the LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“The attention of the party has been drawn to series of letters emanating from the former National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe addressed to different groups and media organisations.

“In the last few days, Eragbe has churned out several press releases attacking the activities of the party particularly as it concerns the ongoing court cases.

”We have it on good authority that Eragbe has been heavily compromised to work against the interest of the party in our efforts to reclaim the mandate given to the party at the last presidential election,” Ifoh said.

He alleged that Eragbe had been trying to mislead Nigerians on the true situation in the party.

”Nigerians freely made their choice on who presides over the affairs of this nation but was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper