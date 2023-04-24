N52bn SWP fund: Atiku’s aide, Keyamo bicker over asset declaration





•Shuaibu asks Senate to publish report on N52bn Special Works Programme

•I’ve declared my assets, ask relevant govt agency, Keyamo counters

By Clifford Ndujihe & John Alechenu

THE Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, has asked the National Assembly to make public the report of its investigation into the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, across the 774 local governments areas of the country.

Shaibu made the demand in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, in response to claims that Keyamo acquired a house in the United States valued at over $302,000.

But Keyamo in a swift reaction said he had declared his assets, asking those in doubt to contact relevant government agencies.

Keyamo told Vanguard that he is in support of Nigerians scrutinising public officers and encouraged Shaibu to compel relevant government organs to release his assets declaration…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper