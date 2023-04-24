Our lives in danger Ondo farmers, cry out to Akeredolu, security agencies





—- Herdsmen displace us,take over our farmlands

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Farmers in the Akure North Council area of Ondo state, have raised the alarm that their lives are in danger following an incessant attack by suspected Herdsmen.

They alleged that the herdsmen have threatened to displace them and take over their farmlands.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers, Samuel Olowolafe, told newsmen in Akure, that the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc in the community without any challenge.

Olowolafe said that they have lost their loved ones and properties worthy of millions of naira to the incessant attacks by the hoodlums.

“What really happened to us at the weekend was that these Fulani herdsmen wanted to take over our farmland, they came with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack us at the midnight and they carted away our properties, including, phones, and foodstuffs among others.

“They do perpetuate their devilish act in the midnight. We are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper