President-elect, Tinubu returns to Nigeria today





Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today.

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

Onanuga disclosed via Twitter that the President-elect has been on vacation in France.

Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja today after weeks of a well deserved vacation in France. E kaabo! Se dada le de! pic.twitter.com/EtdDMh0oKY — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) April 24, 2023

According to reports, Tinubu whose plane is billed to land at the presidential wing of the Abuja Airport will be escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House.

The president-elect had jetted out of Nigeria to France on March 21, a trip his campaign council said was meant for him to take a rest and plan ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

A statement by the APC presidential campaign council had in March noted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper