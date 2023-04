By Efosa Taiwo

The much-anticipated ‘Timeless’ concert of afrobeats superstar, Davido is currently on at the Tafawa Balewa square, Lagos.

Scenes from the venue have continued to flood several social media platforms as music fans turn up to the groove.

Several artistes like Spyro, Iyanya, Khaid and others present also thrilled fans to their respective hits.

Bruhhh Spyro got my screaming at Davido’s concert #TimelessConcert pic.twitter.com/RGDY2hNDXF — Double R' Influence (@Rapzyrita1) April 23, 2023

Una no Tell me say Softmadeit sabi Dance Like this Nau #TimelessConcert pic.twitter.com/WVq91fotH4 — Double R' Influence (@Rapzyrita1) April 23, 2023

Khaid performing For the 30BG's that couldn't show up, I would be streaming so Follow me and turn on my post notification Napoli ~ Yansh ~ Baddest ~ #WatchTimelessOn189 ~ Dbanj ~





Source: Vanguard Newspaper