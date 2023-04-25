Buhari to unveil Nigerian Army’s new regimental colours





President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday unveil 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army.

The Army’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwaxhukwu, said this while briefing newsmen on the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the last trooping and presentation of Colours Parade for the army units was conducted in 2007.

He added that new units had been established and operationalised since then in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle (ORBAT).

He said colours were usually retired after 10 years of service.

According to him, most of the colours in the Nigerian Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country as well as foreign countries, hence deserving retirement and the presentation of new ones.

“It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper