



Burnley clinched the Championship title at the home of local rivals Blackburn as Manuel Benson’s strike secured a 1-0 win at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far from their best in a keenly contested Lancashire derby but did enough to not only lift the title, but also dent Rovers’ chance of climbing into the playoff places.

Benson curled home his 12th goal of the season with Burnley’s only shot on target to open up a 13-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United, who have four games remaining.

Blackburn remain outside the playoff places on goal difference after their winless run stretched to eight matches.

The post Burnley beat rivals Blackburn to seal Championship title appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper