FG may evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan Wednesday morning – Abike Dabiri





By Biodun Busari

The arrangement of the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan may come alive on Wednesday morning.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa while giving updates to reply to a Nigerian’s question about the matter on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

Dabiri-Erewa revealed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sorted all payments needed to finalise the evacuation, except for a few impediments in logistics.

She further disclosed that evacuating the nationals early in the morning is safer when it comes to war situations.

She tweeted, “They are still in Khartoum. @nemanigeria has sorted all payments etc but there are still a few logistical delays. They will likely proceed early morning. Safer to leave early morning. A war situation is not a normal situation. We are all anxiously waiting to receive them.”

Sudan plunged into crisis about ten…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper