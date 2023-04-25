Lessons from Adamawa





By Jideofor Adibe

IF INEC learnt anything from the highly contentious Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, 2023 and the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections, it did not reflect much in the quality of the supplementary elections it conducted on April 15, 2023. In Adamawa State, where the governorship election was declared inconclusive on the ground that the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin of lead between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his closest challenger, Aishatu Dahiru (also known as Binani) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the outcome of the supplementary election led to what could be called an attempted civilian coup.

The Returning Officer, Professor Mele Lamido, had by 9.00 a.m. on April 16, 2023 announced results from 10 of the affected local government areas in the state, which showed that Governor Fintiri was comfortably in the lead. The Returning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper