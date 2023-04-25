NANS-Diaspora demands immediate evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan





By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students in the Diaspora, NANS-Diaspora, has expressed worry about the fate of Nigerian students in Sudan, saying the Nigerian Embassy in the country should no longer waste time in evacuating them to safety.

According to the President, Abdulrazak Abubakar, who spoke yesterday on the issue, the body was in constant touch with the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan and would want an immediate evacuation of the students given the way the crisis in the country is degenerating.

“We have requested the evacuation of our students with immediate effect which they assured us of their intervention. The NANS-Diaspora has always been in contact with the NANS Sudan Representative to get constant update on the progress of the evacuation and the information reaching us is that the evacuation should have been done but the Federal Government of Nigeria said they are waiting for ceasefire so as to commence the evacuation.

“We advise all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper