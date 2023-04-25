[Photoa] Bodija plank market on fire





By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The popular Bodija plank market in Ibadan is currently on fire.

A combined teams of the fire service men from both the federal and state governments are on ground trying to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, there’s a heavy downpour at the moment, but rescue efforts are on, nevertheless, to put out the fire.

The reason for the fire outbreak could not yet be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but traders are assisting fire service men to minimize the damage.

Details later …

