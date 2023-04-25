Residents cry out as herders terrorise 10 Edo communities





•Kill woman; shoot another; kidnap 8 villagers

•Odionwere, victims narrate horrible tales

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY–GUNMEN suspected to be herders and their collaborators, have laid siege to over 10 remote agrarian communities in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, abducted eight persons from Igolo community last week, and forced relatives to pay ransom for freed ones.

Residents have fled Igolo community and Abumwenre 2 communities because of the fear-provoking activities of the gunmen, who lay ambush for unsuspecting farmers on the farm road.

The audacious gunmen, who invaded Ughohue community twice last week, shot a woman dead and another on the face, now go from house to house, community to community, shooting, maiming and robbing helpless villagers.

Worse hit are Igolo and Abumwenre communities, completely deserted when NDV visited last week.

Terrified inhabitants of Abumwenre 2, which is a farm settlement, moved to the Internally…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper