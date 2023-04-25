Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison to serve 30-year jail term





Popular American singer, R. Kelly has been moved to a prison in North Carolina where he will serve his prison sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – was moved on Wednesday of last week from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina.

The Chicago native was sentenced in February to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction federal child pornography and child enticement charges, on top of the 30 years he’s already serving for a separate conviction out of New York.

In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly of six counts accusing him of sexually abusing three women – who testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Pauline, and Nia – on video, while acquitting him of enticement charges involving two other accusers, Tracy and Brittany.

The same jury acquitted him of seven other charges, including obstruction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper