Transition C’mtte: Onoh urges Igbo elites to calm down





By Denis Agbo, Enugu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh has urged the Igbo elites to take it easy not to open confrontation with the incoming Federal government, so as not to be in the cooler as the region was in the outgoing government.

Onoh was reacting to the the statement credited to the former Governor of Enugu state and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, who lamented that the incoming administration of Senator Bola Tinubu was already giving the southeast ‘a slice of socked bread’ as the President-elect declared during his January campaign in Enugu.

But Onoh said that Igbo should not be hasty in making inflammatory speeches, noting that it was too early in the day for the south east to pose as opposition once again to the federal government.

He re-echoed that the incoming Tinubu administration will be a government for everyone and all parts of Nigeria, stressing that the composition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper