Trial begins into whether Ed Sheeran stole Marvin Gaye’s classic





Jury selection began Monday in a trial to determine whether British pop star Ed Sheeran plagiarized American music legend Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

The plaintiffs are the heirs of Ed Townsend, a musician and producer who co-wrote Gaye’s 1973 soul classic.

They allege that there are “striking similarities and overt common elements” between Gaye’s sultry classic and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

It’s not the first time Sheeran has been taken to court, as copyright lawsuits in the music industry flourish.

Sheeran testified in a London court in April last year in a case centered around his song “Shape of You.” He is among the potential witnesses to be called in this trial as well, in which opening arguments were due to begin Tuesday after a jury is selected, a lawyer working on the case told AFP.

Townsend’s family has pointed out that the group Boyz II Men has performed mash-ups of the two songs, and that Sheeran has blended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper