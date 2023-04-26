40% pay rise: FG promoting divide and rule, says COEASU





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union,COEASU,has accused the federal government of promoting what it described as divide and rule in its recent 40 percent increase in the salary of civil servants.

The union of colleges of education lecturers in the country which said it was happy that civil servants who are the drivers of government policies have been considered for salary increase, however expressed sadness at government’s decision to exclude some categories of workers including lecturers and other workers in the tertiary institutions in the gesture.

COEASU,in a statement, Wednesday, by its president,Dr. Smart Odunayo Olugbeko, regretted that government’s action came even as the various unions in the sector made several overtures to it (government) on salary increase.

The union said government’s action was disheartening given that lecturers and other workers in colleges of education had their last increase in salary in 2010 which was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper