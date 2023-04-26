Barca confident of ousting Chelsea to make third consecutive final





Barcelona are confident of achieving their goal of reaching a third consecutive Champions League final when they host Chelsea on Thursday, boasting a 1-0 advantage from the semi-final first leg.

The Catalans, who lifted the trophy as part of a treble in 2021 with a 4-0 romp over the Blues, have reached three finals in the last four seasons.

With Olympique Lyon eliminated by Chelsea — the French side beat Barcelona in the other two finals — Jonatan Giraldez’s team are favourites to lift the trophy again.

Caroline Graham Hansen struck early at Stamford Bridge last weekend to give her side the lead in the tie and although Chelsea clung on to give themselves a lifeline, Barcelona will relish their chances playing at Camp Nou.

Giraldez’s side have scored 23 goals in just four games at home in the Champions League this season, conceding just once, when they crushed Roma 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

