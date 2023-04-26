FG to evacuate stranded Nigerian citizens in Sudan 





The Federal Government has expressed readiness to evacuate all Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community stranded in Sudan owing to the on-going conflict in the country.

The government disclosed this in a joint press statement by the permanent secretaries in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo and that of Foreign Affairs Amb. Janet Olisa.

“We are currently making plans to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens via air transport through the identified safe transit areas back home“ the statement said.

The federal government, therefore, advised parents to caution their wards against taking dangerous routes as government is working assiduously to ensure their safe return to Nigeria.

“While concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“They…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper