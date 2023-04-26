How we are driving self sustenance through entrepreneurial training – Wellspring VC





.As NUC accredits more courses

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Vice Chancellor, Wellspring University, Benin City, Professor Isaac Rotimi Ajayi has said that compulsory training of its students on entrepreneurship has been contributing to the self sustenance capacity of its students.

Besides, he said the adoption of a flexible fees payment introduced by the management of the school has made it one of the cheapest and much sought after in the area.

Ajayi stated these at a press briefing where he announced that the National University Commission (NUC) has accredited eight undergraduate and two post graduate courses for the school approval to run others courses pending accreditation.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the newly accredited undergraduate courses are nursing science, medical laboratory science, accounting, business administration, economics, international relations, computer science and mass communication while the two accredited post graduate courses are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper