‘I never sent them’, Empress Njamah explains how her ex-boyfriend got her nude videos





Actress Empress Njamah has finally narrated how her ex-boyfriend obtained her nude videos which he shared on the internet.

Recall that the Liberian Police had arrested Njamah’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Jack Davies, aka George Wade, for victimizing over 20 women.

In January 2023, Wade shared nude videos of Njamah which shook the internet.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Njamah said her ex-lover made the videos without her knowledge.

The fan had commented on her post, saying “Congratulations, ma, but even I, who doesn’t have sense, cannot agree to do a video without anything and send it to anybody.

“Some will even promise you money, but knowing that even the man uses juju, we can’t tell.”

Njamah responded, “I never sent such videos; he takes videos unaware to blackmail his victims; it’s his trade.

“You don’t expect people to bathe with clothes on?”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper