Lagos Fire Service rescues boy from drowning in Ejigbo





By Lawal David

An eight-year-old boy, Onyeka Umeh, narrowly escaped death as he was rescued from drowning by the Lagos State Fire Service in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Umeh was on the verge of drowning in the open water at the extreme end of Pastor Ojediran Street behind Oba’s Palace before the timely intervention of the fire service.

At 3:20 pm, an emergency call was received by the Ejigbo Fire Station, prompting the agency’s rescue crew to swiftly organize and save the boy from the canal. After the rescue operation, the boy was handed over to the Ejigbo Division of the Police, who reunited him with his family.

According to reports, Umeh’s friend, who collects pet bottles from the area, spotted him drowning and raised the alarm, alerting the fire service to the situation and saving his friend’s life.

The Lagos State Fire Service is advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and limit their exposure to hazardous areas.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper