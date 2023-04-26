Lagos proposes new law for compulsory compliance to building materials quality 





Mr Funsho Elulade, General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) on Wednesday said a new Law was on the way to make substandard construction impossible in the state .

Elulade said this at the fourth Edition of the Builders’ Business Workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in Ikeja.

The combined physical/virtual workshop had the theme: “Building Surveying Practice, Charting a New Course in Building Post Construction Services in Lagos”.

He said his agency was currently under pressure for mass testing of buildings because its sister agency had recommended hundreds of defective buildings for demolition.

He said adherence to material quality and abiding by other ethical principles of construction could avert collapse, adding that the new law to force compliance would soon be enacted.

He called for collaboration with NIOB in order to chart a new way forward, adding that accurate data was important for wholistic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper