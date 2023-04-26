May 29: Adamu, Jibrin Barau, Akpabio, Omisore, others visit Tinubu





…As zoning tops discussions

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The high brow Asokoro, Abuja, the residence of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was a beehive of activities, yesterday, as top leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, those aspiring for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and others lobbying for ministerial and other appointments trooped in.

The APC is yet to come up with a template for zoning of offices especially in the National Assembly. A party source told Vanguard yesterday that a decision on the matter had not been taken contrary to reports that the Senate Presidency had been zoned to the South-South while the House of Representatives Speaker had been ceded to North-West.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria, on Monday, after a 32-day three-country tour to rest, embark on International engagements and then observe the lesser Hajj. He was in Paris, London and Saudi Arabia.

National Chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper