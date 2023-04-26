NANS slams DSTV over increment in subscription rates





.Wants adoption of pay-as-you-view tariff

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has slammed Multi Choice Digital Satellite Television, DSTV, for incessant increment in its subscription rates in Nigeria, describing it as inhuman and inconsiderate.

The student body has therefore called on the outfit to adopt a pay-as-you-view payment method like it does in other nations.

NANS, through the Southwest Coordinator, Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, the Deputy Coordinator, Alao John and the Public Relations Officer, Opeoluwa Awoyinfa, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, wondered why the multinational company was applying different modes of operations in Nigeria which is meant to rip off Nigerians and subject them to untold hardship.

“We are appalled by the development. DSTV keeps increasing its tariffs in Nigeria, while it reduces the same in some other countries, for instance in Sierra Leone. What it does and cannot do in its home country, it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper