NECA lauds FG for labour bill approval, calls for prompt action





The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has appealed to the Ministry of Justice to, without delay, transmit the Labour Bills approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to the National Assembly.

Its Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a statement on Wednesday, also urged the National Assembly to facilitate the passage of the bills into law.

He said that since they were Executive Bills, the President’s assent should not pose any hurdle.

FEC had recently approved the amendment of the country’s labour laws to meet the standard of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had said that the council, presided over by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, granted its approval to the amendment.

Oyerinde said:‘’We commend the Federal Government for giving swift attention to the draft labour bills.

‘’We, indeed, congratulate the social partners, ILO and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper