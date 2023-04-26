No Alaafin-elect has emerged — Palace source





By Adeola Badru

Following the news making the rounds that a new Alaafin of Oyo has emerged, a source within the palace, who is also one of the kingmakers, has dispelled, what he described as a widely spread rumour by one of the contestants to the throne, Prince Lukman Adelodu Gbadegesin, parading himself as the Alaafin-elect.

The source, who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said the process for the selection of a new Alaafin is still ongoing and the report of the consensus candidate has not been presented to the governor for final ratification.

He disclosed that Prince Gbadegesin has been over-ambitious using the media to achieve his personal ambition.

The source further noted that Governor Seyi Makinde just forwarded to the Oyomesi to expedite action on the selection process, and he said, the outcome of the process would be made known soon.

He said: “He is only too ambitious. He is using the media to make himself popular. No new Alaafin has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper