PEBEC to recognize contributions to Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria





By Victoria Ojeme

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has announced its 5th PEBEC Awards Ceremony to take place today, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

According to Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, the ceremony will recognize and honour ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), state governments, and private sector stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the ease of doing business interventions in Nigeria.

The event will take place at the State House Conference Hall (Old Banquet Hall) State House, Abuja, and will be held in two sessions. The first session will feature engagement with PEBEC partners, where they will showcase their various interventions aimed at improving the business environment in Nigeria.

The second session will be the Awards Ceremony and Dinner from 6 p.m, where deserving awardees will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper