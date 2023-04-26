Regional voice subscription: Lagos pushes South West to the top with 26,460,867





By Juliet Umeh

With the massive voice subscription of 26,460,867, Lagos State has led South West to top other geo-political zones in the Q4, 2022 Voice subscription index of the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

South west zone recorded 63, 541, 029 subscription, followed by North Central with 42,616, 911. Other zones like North West, South South, South East, North East and North East had: 42,616, 911, 40, 805, 145, 32, 514, 966, 21, 548, 669, and 21, 544, 848 respectively.

This is as the general NBS report said that Nigeria recorded a total number of 222,571,568 of active voice subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021.

This represents a 1.3 percent 13.87 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 4.89 percent.

The NBS said: “The total number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 was 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021, indicating a growth rate of 13.87 percent. On a quarter-on-quarter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper