Sokoto Governor elect inaugurates 108 member transition committee





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor Elect His excellency Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has inaugurated a One hundred and eight (108) member taking over transition committee.

The committee which is under the Chairmanship of Ambassador Abubakar Sani Makaman Sokoto, has the deputy Governor Elect, His excellency Mohammed Idris Gobir as deputy chairman and former permanent Secretary Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adire as the secretary of the committee.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held Tuesday, the Governor elect said members of the committee were drawn from various sectors of human endeavours to serve in the committee for their wealth of experience, honesty and track record of service.

He said they were expected to ensure a smooth transition of taking over from the outgoing administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to that of his incoming successor the incoming Governor, his excellency Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

” This is for to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper