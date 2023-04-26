Sokoto Governor elect inaugurates 108 member transition committee

By
Headliners
-
1


By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor Elect His excellency Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto  has inaugurated  a One  hundred and eight (108) member taking over transition committee.

The committee which is  under the  Chairmanship of Ambassador Abubakar Sani Makaman Sokoto, has the deputy Governor Elect, His excellency Mohammed Idris Gobir  as deputy chairman and former permanent Secretary Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adire as the secretary of the committee.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held Tuesday, the Governor elect  said members of the committee were drawn from various sectors of human endeavours to serve in the committee for their wealth of experience, honesty and  track record of service.

He said they were expected to    ensure  a smooth transition of taking over from the outgoing  administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to that of his incoming successor the incoming Governor, his excellency Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

” This is for to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR