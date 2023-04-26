US reveals Taliban kill IS leader behind Kabul airport bombing





By Biodun Busari

The Islamic State group mastermind believed to have plotted the devastating August 26, 2021 bombing at Kabul airport has been killed by Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, the United States officials have revealed.

The bombing that August killed 170 civilians and 13 US soldiers as people were trying to flee the country as the Taliban took control.

According to BBC, the IS figure was killed weeks ago but it took time to confirm his death, but his name has not been released.

US officials said they had determined through intelligence gathering and monitoring of the region that the leader had died, though they did not disclose further details on how they had learned that he was responsible for the bombing.

“Experts in the government are at high confidence that this individual… was indeed the key individual responsible,” a senior US said.

According to a report in the New York Times, the US learned of the leader’s death in early April.

However, it is yet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper