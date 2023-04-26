WHO estimates 6.2m Nigerian children unvaccinated due to COVID-19





The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 6.2 million Nigerian children are zero doses (unvaccinated), a consequence of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2021.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a news conference to celebrate the African Vaccination Week (AVW) and World Immunization Week with the theme “The Big Catch-Up’’.

“The Big Catch Up is actually a year-long campaign aiming to reverse the serious setbacks in routine immunization.

“We acknowledge current efforts by government for 83 per cent reduction in circulating Variant Polio Virus type 2.

“Also a significant feat in sustaining certification for the eradication Wild Polio Virus in Nigeria,’’ she said.

Moeti, represented by Dr Walter Mulombo, WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, said that an estimated 33 million children would need to be vaccinated in Africa between 2023 and 2025.

According to her, such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper