You’re free to live, do your business anywhere, Peter Obi assures Muslims





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election and former governor of Anambra State,Mr. Peter Obi has assured Moslems that they are free to live and carry out their business in any part of the country because Nigeria belongs to everyone, irrespective of religion or tribe.

Obi, who addressed Moslem faithful at the Central Mosque, Onitsha during his Salah visit to them on Sunday, also assured them that nobody would give them any problem in Onitsha.

He recalled that when he became governor of Anambra State in 2006, the Onitsha Central Mosque was demolished and he rebuilt it, adding that he would also retouch it to modernize it to ensure that people worship in a conducive atmosphere.

He said: “As Nigerians, you’re free to live anywhere. I’m living with you here in Onitsha and if anyone disturbs you, inform me, but I’m sure nobody will disturb you.

“Nigerians are free to live anywhere in their country without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper