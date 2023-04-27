20 interesting facts about 2023 Presidential Election by Femi Fani-Kayode





Permit me to share the following historical facts that will be established AFTER the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be the longest-serving civilian and democratically-elected Northerner that has EVER sat on the throne in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari will be the only CORE Northerner (meaning someone from the NW or NE), military or civilian, that did not pass on or was not removed in a military coup whilst on the throne. President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the first Southern Muslim to be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima will be the first Kanuri to be sworn in as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This will be the first time in the history of Nigeria that a Muslim President and a Muslim Vice President have been sworn in as a democratically-elected President and Vice President respectively. This is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper