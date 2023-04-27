20 interesting facts about 2023 Presidential Election by Femi Fani-Kayode

Permit me to share the following historical facts that will be established AFTER the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023.
- President Muhammadu Buhari will be the longest-serving civilian and democratically-elected Northerner that has EVER sat on the throne in Nigeria.
- President Muhammadu Buhari will be the only CORE Northerner (meaning someone from the NW or NE), military or civilian, that did not pass on or was not removed in a military coup whilst on the throne.
- President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the first Southern Muslim to be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima will be the first Kanuri to be sworn in as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- This will be the first time in the history of Nigeria that a Muslim President and a Muslim Vice President have been sworn in as a democratically-elected President and Vice President respectively.
- This is the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper