369 visually impaired candidates to write 2023 UTME – Okebukola

ABUJA –NO fewer than 364 visually impaired candidates will write the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 11 centres across Nigeria.

The special examination being conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ,JAMB, for the visually impaired candidates began yesterday, April 27 and it is expected to end on April 29, 2023, under the supervision of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group,JEOG.

Prof. Peter Okebukola, who is the Chairman, JEOG said this yesterday, while giving update on the 2023 examination.

Okebukola,who commended the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for the special arrangement for the category of the UTME candidates, noted that the aim of giving special treatment to the visually impaired candidates was to allow every eligible person participate in the examination.

