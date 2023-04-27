Aisha Buhari seeks adequate investment in prevention of cardiovascular diseases





First Lady Aisha Buhari has called for adequate investment in the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

Buhari made the call on Wednesday when she received the beneficiaries of her free cardiovascular (heart) surgery at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The beneficiaries were at the Villa on a thank-you visit to the first lady for her assistance.

The first lady also expressed her desire to continue collaboration with other development partners in the health sector toward providing the necessary care to children of underprivileged families in Nigeria.

“ Through my Aisha Buhari foundation and the Future Assured, an idea was conceived to partner with other international heart surgeons from Italy to undertake free heart surgeries to Nigerians in need of such services.

“ The mission was deliberate to provide medical care to the needy, especially children with critical heart conditions and today we are able to celebrate with the beneficiaries…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper