Alleged homicide: Court compels Kano AG to prepare charge against Doguwa





By Bashir Bello, Kano

A Kano State High Court has granted permission to Retired Chief Magistrate, Muntari Garba Dandago to apply for order of mandamus, seeking to compel Kano State Attorney General, Bar. Musa Lawan to immediately file a charge against Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and his other conspirators in an alleged case of culpable homicide and other offences.

The Retired Chief Magistrate, Dandago through his Counsel, Barrister Y.I Shariff had filed an exparte motion before the court seeking it to grant it permission to apply for order of mandamus to compel the Attorney General to perform the public or statutory duty to prepare the charge.

The Court presided over by Justice Maryam Sabo however granted the application and ordered that the

Delivering ruling on the motion Justice Sabo upheld that ” Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to apply for the issuance of an order of mandamus against the respondent, that is Attorney…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper