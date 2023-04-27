Assembly passes Delta creative industry development fund bill, others 





The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Creative Industry Development Fund Bill and six other bills.

The passage of the bills followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Ferguson Onwo at plenary presided over by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

The bills which were sent to the house by Gôv. Ifeanyi Okowa for consideration.

The bills included the State School of Marine Technology Burutu Amendment Bill, the State Polytechnic, Burutu bill and the state School of Technology amendment Bill,

Others included a bill for a law to designate May 29 of each year as the State thanksgiving day and a bill to amend the State High Court Law 2021.

Presenting the bills, Onwo said that the Creative Industry Development bill when passed, would enable the state to establish a creative industry development fund which would encourage Public-Private Partnership and provide incentives for creative entrepreneurs and workers.

Onwo said that the creative industry also had the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper