Buses evacuating Nigerians from Sudan have continued journey – Abike Dabiri





Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said buses conveying Nigerians from conflict-ridden Sudan have continued their journey after a stop.

She said this on Thursday in reaction to a crisis that occurred whereby buses stopped on the road as a result of logistics.

A Twitter user, Dr Ahmad Small @dr_ahmadsmall has posted a video of a woman and others lamenting that the buses stopped halfway in the desert for five hours for not disbursing one.

But, in a swift response, the NiDCOM boss said she contacted the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the matter has been resolved.

“I have just spoken to @nemanigeriadg. He confirmed the buses have continued their Journey and said whatever issues have been resolved,” Dabiri-Erewa wrote.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper