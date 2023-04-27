Commanding officer, soldier, 15 others killed as herders storm Benue LG again





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An officer, one soldier and 15 others have been killed by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in a renewed attack on communities in Edikwu 2 Council Ward of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that communities under siege by the marauders include Odogbo and Opaha, the home of the lawmaker representing Apa State Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Abu Umoro, and the state Commissioner of Finance, Mr David Olofu.

The attack is coming on the heels of the weekend’s attack on the Ankpali community in the same Edikwu Ward 2, where the Ward Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Nathaniel Ochoche and three others were murdered in an ambush by the herders.

It was gathered from an indigene of the area, who identified himself as Kole that the herders, who stormed the communities in what looked like a coordinated attack on Tuesday about 6 p.m., also inflicted severe injuries on some of the victims.

