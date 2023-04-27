‘Domitilla’ Trademark Saga: Zeb Ejiro, Njemanze to settle out of court





The Federal Trademark Registry, has fixed May 4 for a report of settlement in a dispute between veteran film maker, Zeb Ejiro, and actress Anne Njemanze, over the rightful ownership of the brand, ”Domitilla.”

The Registry, a Commercial Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, equally adjourned for ruling, if the parties in the dispute failed to reach an agreement of settlement.

Mr Shefiu Adamu, the Registrar of the department, made the pronouncement at the resumed hearing of a petition filed by Ejiro, seeking revocation of a purported registration of “Domitilla and Device” by Njemanze.

The petitioner is also seeking the expunging of “Domitilla and Device” entry from the Register of Trade Marks.

“Domitilla” is the title of a movie produced in 1996 by Zeb Ejiro, which starred Njemanze as the lead character.

The movie which also featured other veteran actresses such as Sandra Achums, late Ada Ameh and Kate Henshaw –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper