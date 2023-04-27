Food security impossible without women farmers – VC, Uniosun





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, Uniosun, Professor Clement Adebooye has disclosed that achieving food security will be impossible in Nigeria without giving due recognition to women farmers.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the University’s Women’s Day on Thursday at the University auditorium in Osogbo, the Professor of Agriculture said the inequality faced by women farmers is not only an impediment to their development, but also to the food sustainability of the country as a whole.

He added that female farmers have always been on the receiving end of resources crises and violence despite that they have limited influence in decision making process.

According to him, Food Security in Nigeria will be a dream if we fail to factor the interest of women farmers, women sellers and women producers into our national policy. It appears that women farmers are sustaining us and we are not taking care of their interests in our national…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper