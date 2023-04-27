Misconduct: PSC dismisses 3 CSPs, reduces rank of ACP, 4 others





…Punishes 20 Officers with severe reprimand

**Treats 43 Pending Disciplinary matters and Police Appeals and Petitions

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission on Wednesday, April 26th 2023 approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, and the reduction in rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent.

The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, 4 Superintendents, 2 Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani said, “These were high points of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja and presided over by the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase

The Commission also approved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper