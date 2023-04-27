Misconduct: PSC to set up Complaint Response Unit to discipline erring officers





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The chairman of the Police Service Commission and Inspector General of Police (rtd), Dr Solomon Arase on Thursday disclosed that the commission will set up a Complaint Response Unit separate from the existing Police Complaint Response Unit under the command of Force Headquarters.

Arase disclosed this during separate meetings with officials of a Civil Society Organisation, CLEEN Foundation, and the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, in Abuja.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, quoted Arase as saying, “A police force that does not connect with the public or respect human rights will find it difficult to succeed.

“We would do everything possible to improve on the services of the police.

“Indiscipline will no longer be tolerated in the police force; we are setting up a parallel Complaint Response Unit at the commission to police the police.”

In his remarks, the executive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper